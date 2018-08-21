School system’s transportation system goes ‘hi-tech’ this year

The Madison County School System’s transportation system has gone “hi tech.”
Transportation director Karrie Poteete presented an overview of VersaTran (VT), the system’s new school bus routing software, to the board of education at its Aug. 14 business meeting.
She explained that there are 57 daily bus routes that have been developed using the software, which can list bus rosters, route times, locations and other data. She said new students can be added to the routes daily as soon they register for school. Routes can also be compared year to year.
Superintendent Michael Williams said buses travel an average of 3,400 miles per day.
In other business, Williams told attendees that the school system’s tax millage rate will remain the same at 16.99 mills. He said hearings and advertisements are required because property tax evaluations have gone up, meaning the school system will receive more revenue.
School board chairman pro tem Cindy Nash explained that the required wording of the ads added to the confusion as it lists a tax increase for the school system.
“If the assessed value goes up, taxpayers pay more in taxes, regardless of the mill rate,” Williams said. He also said that the school system receives 54 percent of the county tax revenue, while the county receives 46 percent. Williams said he had heard that some were saying the school’s portion was 63 percent, which is inaccurate.
Williams reported that one new school resource officer was in field training and should be on the job Aug. 29. He said the sheriff has hired a second officer who should have completed his training shortly after Labor Day. He said Comer’s police department has assigned one of its officers to Comer Elementary full time as the new SROs come on board.
Madison County High School was recognized by the board for receiving the 2018 director’s cup from UGA. The prestigious award is given to the top high school in Georgia with at least ten enrolling students at UGA who achieved the highest GPA average at the end of their first year. Principal George Bullock said the average GPA for the students was 3.755 for their first year.
Assistant superintendent Jody Goodroe said new camera systems are up and running at the middle and high schools and that administrators and staff have received training.
Goodroe told the board that he has found the teamwork and collaboration amazing in the school system since he has come on board.
