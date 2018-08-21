Emily Vickery (08-14-18)

WINDER - Emily Janelle Kesler Vickery, 86, Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at Heritage Assisted Living in Marietta, following an extended illness.
A native of Madison County, she and her husband Jerry spent most of their adult lives in Tucker, Ga. before moving to Winder for their retirement years. Both moved into assisted living in Marietta, Ga. back in March.
Janelle attended West Georgia College before attending the University of Georgia, where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. She worked as a paraprofessional at Midvale Elementary in DeKalb County for several years before retirement. She was a member of Winder First Baptist Church.
Mrs. Vickery was preceded in death by her father, Roy Lee Kesler; mother, Lurlene Griffeth Kesler; and six brothers, John, Truett, Billy, Donnie, Austin, and Buddy Kesler.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Jerry David Vickery Sr.; two sisters, Jane Bramlett (James), Commerce, and Deanie Cunningham (John), Athens; one brother, Wendell Kesler, Columbus; four children, Jerry David Vickery, Jr., Lawrenceville, Amy Vickery Whatley (Tom), Marietta, Frederick Vickery, Winder, and Todd Vickery, Atlanta; five grandchildren, Spencer Vickery, Lawrenceville, Emily Vickery, Los Angeles, Calif., Katherine Alexander (Josh), Athens, Matthew Whatley (Kimberly), Athens, and Tommy Whatley, Marietta; three great-grandchildren, Laura Elliott and Courtland Alexander, Athens, and Arlo James Whatley, Athens (just ten days old at the time of her death); and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 25, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of H. M. Patterson & Son Funeral Home in Marietta, with Pastor John Talley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.
H.M. Patterson Funeral Home, Canton Hill, Marietta, is in charge of arrangements.
