COMMERCE - Catherine "Kay" Allen, 96, formerly of Scranton, Pa., passed away on Thursday, August 16, 2018.
Mrs. Allen was born on March 23, 1922, in Scranton, Pa., the daughter of late William and Mary Schimelfening Kern. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Garth Allen; and eight siblings. Mrs. Allen was of the Catholic denomination and attended Saint Ann's High School and Saint Mary's Church in Scranton, Pa. She was a licensed realtor with Harbeson Realty in Navarre, Fla., advertising manager for the Enon Ohio newspaper, and account executive for radio station WFTW in Fort Walton Beach, Fla.
Kay was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Robert and Helen Allen, Florida, Tom and Susan Allen, South Carolina, and Jim and Shirlene Allen, Gainesville, Ga.; brothers, Tom Kern, Pennsylvania; and Paul Kern, North Carolina; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
No Formal Services will be held.
Those wishing to express online condolences to the family may do so by visiting our website at www.whitfieldfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are in care of Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, Baldwin.
'Kay' Allen (08-16-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry