SOFTBALL: Red Raiders run up 23 on Elbert County

Madison County had no problems scoring runs Monday night at Elbert County. Making contact, retiring batters, fielding the ball cleanly weren’t issues either. Everything went right for the Red Raiders against the Blue Devils.
They outscored the Devils 23-0 Monday, and they didn’t just outscore them, they out-hit them 20-3 and had zero errors to Elbert’s three.
“It’s always good to win, but everything went right for us tonight,” said head coach Ken Morgan. “We had good pitching in the circle, our bats came alive tonight and we needed that after struggling to score runs a few games last week. We need to come up to Stephens County with the bats going because we’re going to face a really good pitcher. So, tonight was fun, but hopefully it got us ready."
"The old saying hitting is contagious was proven right. Everybody swung the bat well. Everyone contributed and that’s always fun.”
