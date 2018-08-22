Hoyt Cofield (08-21-18)

MAYSVILLE - Hoyt W. Cofield, 86, entered into rest Tuesday, August 21, 2018.
Mr. Hoyt was born in Jefferson, the son of the late Will and Ethel Sealey Cofield, and was a member of New Beginnings Penecostal Church. Mr. Cofield was a retired heavy equipment operator with the LaFarge Company. He was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Stockton; three brothers, Sidney, Cliff and Bill Cofield; and his wife Sarah Fletcher Cofield.
Survivors include two daughters, Nancy Murphy and her husband Ted, Pendergrass, Shirley Minish and her husband Gerald, Commerce; son, Jimmy Cofield and his wife Dawn, Braselton; six sisters, Jennie Cofield Stockton, Braselton, Nellie Cofield Watkins, Commerce, Bonnie Cofield Elrod, Commerce, Brenda Cofield Langford, Bremen, Linda Cofield, Commerce, and Agnes Cofield Prickett, Thomasville; grandchildren, David Murphy, Amy Murphy Shore, Ben Minish (Laura), Briana Minish Glenn (Taylor), Adam Cofield, Anna Cofield Mills, and Cassie Cofield; and great-grandchildren, Jayda Shore, Jake Shore, Ethan Minish, Sarah Minish, Lily Mills, and Josh Mills.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 23, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Wayne Norris officiating with burial to follow in the Center Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 22, at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
