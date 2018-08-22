Home rezones land for flying club

The Homer City Council and members of the Georgia Model Aviators last week agreed on conditions for rezoning property on Baker Street from residential to agriculture so the group can begin work on an airstrip for its members.
The conditions include no planes flying during church hours – 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday – except for electric planes that make no noise, planes with gas or diesel engines may not fly at night between 6:30 p.m. and 7 a.m. from November to February and 8:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. from March to October and all events of club will be on the property or airspace above it, including parking.
The model airplane club approached the town in June about a facility on 103 acres along Baker Street. A club member, Pedro Sanchez, owns the property.
Representatives went to the city planning commission in July and asked for the rezoning last week.
Club members asked the council to amend the condition about church hours, which first forbid all flying. They said the electronic planes, which most members have, make little to no noise. Council agreed to soften that condition.
Members told council that people who visit the facility will travel considerable distance and would want to fly planes on Sunday morning before returning home that afternoon and evening.
Members of the airplane club have said they would like to host some competitions at the new facility this fall.
The club members who attended the council meeting assured council it will be a regular recipient of information from the airplane group. They also said they would like to come back to the council after the facility is open and demonstrate some gas engines, which they said also created little noise. The club members said they hope to demonstrate that the times in the evening can be relaxed to allow for flying a bit later, particularly in the summer months.
“We would come to you all in advance” if the club wanted to change any of the conditions or if a large competition were to be held.
