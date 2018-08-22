Volleyball roundup: Apalachee remains undefeated, runs record to 12-0

The Apalachee High School volleyball team’s hot start continued Saturday as the Wildcats won all five matches at an Athens Academy playdate and improved to 12-0 on the season.
The Wildcats swept Westminster Christian (25-15, 25-16), Atlanta International (25-18, 25-16), East Jackson (25-18, 25-12) and George Walton Academy (25-21, 25-10) before besting Athens Academy in three sets (25-17, 21-25, 15-11).
Junior Ellie Alfonso went 55-of-57 on serves with 15 aces and 41 kills on the day. Senior Nakia Hooks was 33-of-37 on serves with five aces, 24 kills, 29 assists and a pair of blocks. Sophomore Emily Crocker went 39-for-45 with eight aces, 15 kills and 50 assists.
The wins for the Wildcats followed a pair of victories Aug. 14 at North Oconee High School over the Titans (25-22, 25-22) and Mountain View (25-17, 25-16).
Apalachee returns to action Thursday for a pair of matches at Loganville. The Wildcats will take on Loganville at 5 p.m. and West Hall at 6 p.m. They’ll participate in a playdate at Brookwood High School on Saturday.
Bulldoggs now 4-4
Winder-Barrow, meanwhile, went 1-3 in action last week, dropping to 4-4 on the season.
During a trip to Loganville High School on Aug. 14, the Bulldoggs lost to Parkview 2-1 (17-25, 25-13, 21-25) before beating Loganville 2-0 (25-19, 25-20).
They dropped a pair of matches at Mill Creek High School, losing first to Brookwood 2-0 (21-25, 22-25) and then 2-0 to Mill Creek (22-25, 22-25)
Winder-Barrow returns to action Thursday when it hosts Buford at 5 p.m. and Lakeview at 7 p.m.
BCA earns wins
at Monroe Area
The Bethlehem Christian Academy Knights picked up a pair of wins at Monroe Area on Aug. 14, beating both the Purple Hurricanes (25-18, 25-17) and Prince Avenue Christian (28-26, 25-20) in straight sets.
Against Prince Avenue, the Knights rallied from a 24-17 deficit to take the first set.
Junior setter Makinna Starkey headed to the service line with her team down seven points in the first set and answered the call by hitting five aces to fuel the rally.
The Knights played Monday at Gatewood in Eatonton for their region opener.
BCA returns to action Thursday for non-region matches at Putnam County.
Volleyball roundup: Apalachee remains undefeated, runs record to 12-0
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry