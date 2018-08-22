After finishing in a tie for second in the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA meet and qualifying for the state meet last season, the Apalachee girls cross country team is having to reload after a handful of departures.
Among those losses were Molly Silva (graduation) and junior Taylor Salvaggio, who made an elite club soccer team in the area this fall and will focus on that.
But Wildcats coach Jennifer Fancher believes the talent is still there for Apalachee to have a strong campaign, and that was evident with a solid showing in the team’s first meet of the season Saturday.
Apalachee placed third out of 11 teams at the Loganville Christian Academy Invitational. A pair of sophomores led the way as Jade Pinela finished 13th overall (24:42.88) and Chelsea Nunez-Parades followed in behind her (25:01.33). Freshman Abigail Zapata (25:07.54) and Michelle Murdock (25:11.49) joined them in the top 20.
Lily Karsten, Joanna Gross and Abigail Bugg also ran in the starting lineup.
“We’ve got a lot of talented freshmen and sophomores,” Fancher said. “We took a hit on graduation, but we’ve added some depth. We were able to recruit some from the soccer team to cross-train and that’s going to help us.”
Fancher said the girls are placing a greater focus this year on warmup and recovery to help improve their performance at meets.
“We want to make sure we’re recovering efficiently and not pushing it too hard the next day, so we’re working on that balance,” she said. “We’ve tried a lot of different workouts with running hills, doing mile repeats and intervals of going really fast, dialing back to recover and then hitting it fast again. Fort Yargo let us run there over the summer, which was a huge plus because it allowed us to work on different types of terrain there.”
BOYS SEEK IMPROVEMENT
Meanwhile, the boys team, which was young last year and missed out on the state meet, is expecting to be much-improved this season, according to coach Kevin Johnson.
Junior Kevin Ellington, who was the top local runner at last year’s region meet, placing 11th, is back to lead the Wildcats. Coming off a knee surgery from this spring, Ellington finished 11th last weekend at the LCA Invitational (19:34.45) while freshman Austin Sigman took 16th place (20:40.32), leading the Wildcats to a fourth-place finish.
“The kids are doing a better job of working together right now, a whole lot better,” Johnson said. “We’ve been trying to stress to them the importance of running in the pack and keep each other going. I really like what I see right now. They have a chance to make the state meet if we can get them to run together. Inexperience killed us last year, but now I feel like we’re better-prepared racing-wise and we can sneak into the top four at the region meet.”
While Ellington is joined by a handful of other upperclassmen and returners, Johnson said there are plenty of freshmen who are pushing them for spots.
Johnson said getting all of his cross country runners to also run track in the spring is helping the program.
“When I first got here, some of them did not and I told them they didn’t really have an option with me,” said Johnson, a nearly three-decade coaching veteran with previous stops at Loganville and Shiloh. “Scholarship-wise, you won’t get one without running both. This is year 28 for me coaching cross country and I care way more about getting my kids scholarships and chances to further their education than winning titles.”
