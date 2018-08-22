Cross Country: WBHS teams enter 2018 with higher expectations

After finishing fourth at the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA region meet and qualifying for the state meet last season, both Winder-Barrow girls and boys cross country teams were happy to be there.
This year, with improvement seen on both squads during the offseason, second-year coach Charlie Sparks said the teams’ expectations have been raised.
“Everything has been going really well. The kids and coaching staff can definitely see a big improvement from the group as a whole,” said Sparks, whose teams were scheduled to open the season Tuesday with a meet at Athens Academy. “The kids are hungry and really want to go after it. Their expectation is to be at the state meet and they’re going after the region title. They believe they can compete and I’m just excited to see them get after it.”
On the girls side, Kacie Wilson is back for her senior season after establishing herself as one of the top runners in northeast Georgia last season. Wilson finished third overall in the region meet and was 53rd out of more than 200 runners in the state meet.
“She has really progressed and honed in on her training to find out the method and routine that worked best for her,” Sparks said of Wilson. “Last year was kind of trial and error but now she knows to attack it a little bit. She’s had strong workouts and is looking stronger, which is nice to see.”
Senior Haeden Fura is another veteran returner while senior Britany Jaimes, sophomore Sadie McWhorter (who missed her freshman season with a broken femur) and freshman Rebecca Nicholson are also expected to have solid years, Sparks said.
“Last year, Kacie and Haeden pulled that group as a whole, but now there’s three or four of them who can do their workouts with those two, which brings us some depth we haven’t had in past years,” Sparks said. “It has been more spread out during meets but now they’ve got that pack mentality where they’re pulling everyone along and holding each other accountable.
“They’re all really good friends and go have fun together outside of cross country, which is good. They’re all working off each other really nicely.”
Depth will also be an advantage for Winder-Barrow’s boys, as Sparks said anywhere from 10-12 runners are competing to run in the starting lineup of seven.
Sophomore Ethan Sumlin had a strong freshman campaign, cracking the top 100 at state, and he’s joined at the top of the pack by junior Mason Ayer.
Sparks said he was encouraged by the summer work senior Isaias Mendieta and sophomore Ryan Kehoe have put in, while senior Myles Brown has been a welcome newcomer and three or four freshmen are expected to compete for time.
“They all know nobody necessarily has a safe spot in that lineup,” Sparks said. “The underclassmen are coming after some of the older guys for a spot in the lineup, which is great because it breeds competition within ourselves. But nobody is ever bitter about it. They all have the attitude and maturity of whatever’s best for the team.”
