ATHENS - Dorothy Jean Barber Williamson, 79, (South Jackson Community), entered into rest Wednesday, August 22, 2018.
Mrs. Williamson was born in Monroe, Ga. the daughter of the late Bevert Lacoy Barber and Mary Louzelle Michael Barber Lassiter. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Eatonton, Ga. and was a homemaker. Mrs. Williamson was preceded in death by brothers, Charlie, Alvin, Ronnie and Leroy Barber; and a sister, Grace Skinner.
Survivors include her husband, James Thomas Williamson, Athens; daughters, Lynn Smith (Ronnie), Athens, Bobbie Jean Morgan (Danny), Nicholson, Donna Greenway (Tony), Vidalia; son, James Thomas Williamson II, Athens; three sisters, Annie Sue Coker, Athens, Rebecca Barber, Bogart, and Beverly Patterson, Athens; brothers, Jimmy Barber, Hull, Jerry Barber, Bogart, and Wayne Barber, Bogart; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 24, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor David Sharpton officiating with burial to follow in Evergreen Memorial Park in Athens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Josh Maddox, Caleb Maddox, Michael Woods, Tyler Ridgeway, Dylan Barber and Brandon Barber. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Thursday, August 23, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Dorothy Williamson (08-22-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry