Memorial Stadium construction still ‘a work in progress’

Jefferson school officials say the improvements in and around Memorial Stadium will be worth the wait. But that will continue a little longer.
With multiple rain interruptions this year delaying the project, construction will continue as the Jefferson High School football team starts its home schedule. Jefferson’s first home game is Sept. 7 against Southside (S.C.).
“I think this is going to be a work in progress as the season goes,” athletic director Bill Navas said. “I think with every game, you’re going to see more and more (things) complete.”
The multi-faceted project along Memorial Drive, when finished, will include an expansive field house and locker room facility, seating upgrades, a turf soccer field/football practice field and a three-story press box.
“It’s coming together,” Navas said. “Every day you go over there, you see things done. You’ve got Carroll Daniel (Construction) busting it to get things done. We’re optimistic. We see something new every day.”
Spring rains and even storms during the summer contributed to the altered the timeline.
“It really did,” Navas said. “It almost rained a month straight one time and that was before the building was in.”
Jefferson Schools superintendent John Jackson offered a similar assessment.
“This rain has just really put a lot of things behind,” he said. “Not trying to make excuses, but it’s just the reality of the situation.”
Still, the home-side stadium seats are expected to be completed in time for the first home game, Jackson confirmed.
Whether or not the locker rooms are ready by Sept. 7 has yet to be determined.
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 22 edition of The Jackson Herald.
