FOOTBALL: Panthers' defense standing out heading into home opener

Jackson County coach Brandon Worley said the Panther defense this year had the chance to be the top defense he’s had in his four-year tenure at the school.
So far, that unit has not disappointed.
Through a scrimmage and one game, Jackson County has yet to surrender a point. The Panthers, who host North Hall this Friday at 7:30 p.m., are coming off a 23-0 win over Banks County in the season opener. It was the program’s first shutout since a 17-0 win over White County in 2015.
“Obviously, they’re playing well,” Worley said. “They’re playing fast. They’re making tackles and flying to the football, but we’ve still got a lot to work on.”
Asked what the defense needed to shore up, Worley pointed to better coverage of assignments.
“You always want to get better at assignment football and you want to get better with your eyes, with your keys,” Worley said.
The coach said the team “didn’t venture out much” last week with its defensive scheme against Banks County but will have to at some point this year.
“We were in base (defense) about the whole time, so it will be interesting to see what we do when we have to do some other things,” Worley said. “But overall, I was super impressed with their bend-but-not break approach.”
