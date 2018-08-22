FOOTBALL: Tigers ready for well-coached Athens Christian squad

Wednesday, August 22. 2018
Region play has arrived for the Commerce Tiger football program.
The Tigers (1-0, 0-0 Region 8-A) travel to Athens this Friday night for a showdown with Athens Christian School. In 12 meetings, the Tigers are 10-2 against Athens Christian.
The Tigers have won four of the last five meetings including a 35-0 rout last year at home. Both teams won their season openers last Friday.
“Well-coached football team,” Tigers’ head coach Michael Brown described the Athens Christian team “Coach (Chris) Williams and his staff do a great job there.
“Their kids play hard. They’re always very, very sound on both sides of the ball. Defensively, in their first game, I think they gave up a grand total of 20 yards rushing, so they’re real stout against the run. Kids run well to the ball and play with great effort. Offensively, they’ve got a big line of scrimmage. They’ve got a couple of (running) backs that can go, so they’re a tough opponent, no doubt.”
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 22 edition of The Jackson Herald.
