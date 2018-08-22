SOFTBALL: Panthers now 6-2 but still have ‘much work to do’

Jackson County has won six of its first eight games but still has some kinks to work out after a weekend of non-region play, according to its coach.
The Panthers (6-2, 3-0) blasted Archer 10-2 Saturday and then fell to Mountain View 12-8 later in the day. Both are Class AAAAAAA Gwinnett County programs.
“Overall, we have much work to do,” coach Chad Brannon said. “This is a good sign to our staff. If we can keep improving our play on the field, we feel like we have a very good chance to make a run deep in the playoffs. We have some weak points and clearly some strong points.”
Jackson County will play at Walnut Grove Thursday (5:55 p.m.) and travel to a Saturday tournament at Mountain View where they’ll take on Mountain View (10 a.m.) and Chattahooche (noon).
“We are very much looking forward to getting a rematch with Mountain View at the end of this week as well some other strong out-of-region opponents,” Brannon said.
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 22 edition of The Jackson Herald.
