SOFTBALL: Panthers now 6-2 but still have ‘much work to do’

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, August 22. 2018
Jackson County has won six of its first eight games but still has some kinks to work out after a weekend of non-region play, according to its coach.
The Panthers (6-2, 3-0) blasted Archer 10-2 Saturday and then fell to Mountain View 12-8 later in the day. Both are Class AAAAAAA Gwinnett County programs.
“Overall, we have much work to do,” coach Chad Brannon said. “This is a good sign to our staff. If we can keep improving our play on the field, we feel like we have a very good chance to make a run deep in the playoffs. We have some weak points and clearly some strong points.”
Jackson County will play at Walnut Grove Thursday (5:55 p.m.) and travel to a Saturday tournament at Mountain View where they’ll take on Mountain View (10 a.m.) and Chattahooche (noon).
“We are very much looking forward to getting a rematch with Mountain View at the end of this week as well some other strong out-of-region opponents,” Brannon said.
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 22 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.