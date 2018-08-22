SOFTBALL: Jefferson splits Saturday non-region games

Jefferson split a pair of non-region games Saturday that the team hopes sharpens it for the rest of its region schedule.
The Dragons topped East Hall 6-3 Saturday morning and lost to Marist 3-2 in the afternoon. Interim coach Sam Moore said both contests provided good competition.
“We had good pitching in both games,” he said. “We struggled on execution at the plate, but overall it was a good effort. Playing good teams like that, even though we sometimes come out with a loss, is always good. It benefits us to see good pitching and defense, and shows us how important it is to move runners and take good approaches at the plate. On defense, it puts us in critical situations that we will see more of as we move on into region play.”
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 22 edition of The Jackson Herald.
