Commerce downs Oglethorpe Co. after loss to Banks Co.

The Commerce Tiger softball team picked up its second win of the 2018 season last Wednesday on the road.
The Tigers traveled to Oglethorpe County and steamrolled their way to a 15-3 win. The game ended after five innings of play.
The Tigers’ bats were a big part of the win. Gabbie Deaton led the way with three hits, all three were singles and two RBIs.
Haley Horne, Landry Kate Martin and Maggie Blackmon all had two hits apiece. Horne had one RBI and Martin had three RBIs and Blackmon had two RBIs.
For the game, the Tigers had 15 hits. Oglethorpe County had only seven hits.
The defense for the Tigers did its job led by Carson Hobbs on the hill. Hobbs recorded three strikeouts. The defense committed two errors.
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 22 edition of The Jackson Herald.
