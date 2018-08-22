VOLLEYBALL: Panthers go 1-3 in a week of close matches

The Jackson County volleyball team has started 1-3 under new coach Jeff White, though the squad was a hair away from collecting two more wins last week.
The Panthers beat Johnson last Tuesday (25-9, 25-21), while it lost close matches to East Hall (Tuesday), Chestatee (Thursday) and Oconee County (Thursday).
“We learned a lot about our team this week and how well we can overcome adversity and become a united group,” White said. “I am so proud of our players and their ability to deal with anything that stands in their way.”
Both the East Hall and Chestatee matches were decided in extra points during a third set. Jackson County fell to East Hall 19-25, 25-22, 24-26 and Chestatee 23-25, 25-22, 25-27. The second set of the Oconee County match also went to extra points (19-25, 24-26).
In the loss to East Hall last Tuesday, Jackson County was called for a delay of service on match point, leading 24-23. The Panthers then lost the next two points to drop what White called a “heartbreaker.”
In the win over Johnson last Tuesday, White said his team served well in the first set and kept the Knights off balance. Though Johnson played better in the second set, the Panthers held on for their first win of the season and White’s first victory as Jackson County’s head coach.
Jackson County’s loss to Chestatee on Thursday saw the Panthers come up short on two match point opportunities in the third set in what White called another heartbreaking loss.
In the setback against Oconee County, Jackson County rallied from a 22-17 deficit in the second set to force set point and keep the match alive, but couldn’t close out the set. White called Oconee County a “very talented” team.
“We had no business being this close to Oconee but our kids played really hard,” White said.
White pointed to the closeness of the matches in all three of his team’s defeats.
“All of our losses have ended in extra points,” White said. “We are a very young and inexperienced team and will be a force to reckon with when we are full strength and gain valuable match experience as the season progresses. I love coaching these kids.”
