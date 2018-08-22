VOLLEYBALL: Jefferson picks up win, loss

Jefferson split matches with a pair of Hall County foes Thursday, beating West Hall and losing to North Hall.
The host Dragons dominated West Hall, a playoff team in Class AAAA last year, 25-7, 25-15. Morgan Tetzlaff led the way with six kills and two digs. JoJo Smith finished with four kills and two digs.
Others contributing to the win were Maddie Grace Smith, who totaled eight assists and seven digs, and Hannah Faith Watson, who also recorded eight assists and finished with two digs.
The Dragons fell to North Hall, a 45-win team a year ago, 22-25, 25-19, 23-25. The Trojans reached the Final Four in Class AAA a year ago. Smith tallied 11 kills and seven digs. Tetzlaff picked up four kills and 10 digs. Watson finished with 12 assists and 10 digs. Smith finished with 13 assists and five digs. Sophia Stopher had nine digs.
Jefferson also split a pair of matches two days earlier on the road, beating Eastside and losing to Oconee County.
The Dragons beat Eastside 25-19, 25-12 behind eight kills, six digs and three digs from Tetzlaff. Smith racked up eight digs and three kills. She also tallied an assist. Stopher finished with four assists and five digs.
Jefferson lost to former region foe Oconee County 25-14, 25-23. Top hitters were Smith, who had four kills, and Tetzlaf, who had three. Smith also finished with six digs and two blocks. Tetzlaff had three digs. Stopher finished with seven assists. She also had three digs and a kill.
