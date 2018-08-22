Ballfield agreement, alcohol sales for restaurant approved by Statham council

Little League baseball will continue, Statham water customers will still pay a $50 fee for late payments — but it’s now an “administrative” fee — and alcohol can be served at a Mexican restaurant that shares a wall with a church.
Those were only some of the votes and issues before Statham City Council in a busy and sometimes raucous meeting (see page 1A story) Tuesday night.
The council approved a contract that will allow two groups to continue youth baseball in the city.
Mike Waits told the council at its work session he wants to start a 12-and-under travel baseball team that would use the Hillman-Rainwater field as its home.
He agreed to maintain the field and pay for any utilities used if he gets permission.
Marvin Tarver, representing Little League baseball, objected at Thursday’s work session.
By Tuesday’s meeting, the two groups had agreed and the two men exchanged hugs afterward.
Waits’ group will use the field Tuesdays and Thursdays and for tournaments.
Tarver’s group will use the field Mondays and Wednesdays and also will use the fields at Robert Bridges Park in town. The city maintains that park.
“We’ve always used those fields,” Tarver said. He added he played on them in the 1970s.
He said he understood his group had a 99-year lease to use Hillman-Rainwater.
City attorney Thomas Mitchell said when the lease was signed, about 2004, it was automatically renewed each year.
That led to the “99-year lease” idea, he said.
That provision was taken out of the lease around 2010 and changed to year-to-year.
WATER FEES
The council also approved changing the city’s water fees.
City clerk Mai Chang said at the work session the bills always have been sent on the 15th of the month and the cut-off has been the 20th.
“The policy has not changed at all,” she said.
The city charges overdue customers 10 percent of the bill, Chang said. That is added on the 15th.
The administrative fee is $50 and is added to the bill on the 20, but not enforced until the 21st. Council member Dwight McCormic said at the work session the city “used to allow more time to pay the bill” and he suggested that should be the policy now.
“It appears to me like the city is manipulating the system to get cut-off fees,” he said.
ALCOHOL
ORDINANCE
The alcohol ordinance conforms to state law which allows local governments to establish a distance requirement for the sale of alcohol.
The Fajita Mex Grill, which shares a wall with the New Life Worship Center, applied for an alcohol license about a year ago.
Strong and vehement opposition from church members led to a denial of the license.
Since then, downtown businesses have sided with the restaurant, and discussions about a license began about two months ago between the restaurant and church.
Council member Hattie Thrasher asked before the vote if both groups agree on the conditions.
The restaurant has agreed not to sell alcohol during church hours on Sunday and to talk with the church about other times for restrictions.
Mitchell said at the work session that he “understood” that one party has acquiesced in the agreement and the other is enthusiastic.
Council member Betty Lyle said it was “a bad day in Statham” when a church and restaurant are separate “with a stack of bricks.”
The vote on the alcohol ordinance was not clear. Mayor Robert Bridges said it passed.
