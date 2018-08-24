Donald Joe McEver (08-23-18)

JEFFERSON - Donald Joe McEver, 76, entered into rest Thursday, August 23, 2018.
Mr. McEver was born in Pendergrass, Ga., the son of the late Joe Carter McEver and Rachel Braselton McEver. Donald was a graduate of Jefferson High School. He attended Truett-McConnell College and Massey Business School. Donald was a long-time employee of the Internal Revenue Service in Chamblee. He was honored at his retirement for his more than 39 years of loyal service to the IRS with the Albert Gallatin Award.
Donald was very independent. He enjoyed urban living and lived most of his life in downtown Atlanta. He enjoyed attending plays and other entertainment events with his Atlanta area friends. He was an avid reader and always had a book with him. He enjoyed sports, particularly baseball. His favorite teams were the Braves, the Falcons and the Georgia Bulldogs. He enjoyed following them in the newspaper and watching them on TV. He enjoyed technology and kept up with the latest iPhone and iPad products.
Survivors include three brothers, Jimmy McEver, and his wife Dorothy, David McEver, and his wife Nancy and Rob McEver, and his wife Beth; five nephews; two nieces; and four great-nieces.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 25, from the Pendergrass Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Charles Jenkins officiating. The family will receive friends at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pendergrass Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 146, Pendergrass, Georgia 30567.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
