Kathy Eyerman (08-20-18)

HOSCHTON - Kathy Eyerman passed away on Monday, August 20, 2018.
She was born March 10, 1953, in Houston, Texas. Kathy is survived by Fred, her loving husband of 41 years. She was a very talented and creative artist whose many gifts were manifested in her oil paintings, needlework, quilting, crocheting, sewing, knitting, and ceramics. Kathy and Fred's home was decorated with her splendid work.
While retired, Kathy and Fred loved to travel. They visited more than 25 countries (a number of them several times) during a 10-year period. All who met Kathy loved her positive energy, beautiful spirit, and uplifting personality. She had an infectious smile which brightened every room she entered. Kathy will be dearly missed by everyone she touched.
Donations may be made in her memory to the Atlanta Chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 2859 Paces Ferry Road SE, Suite725, Atlanta, GA 30339.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements were by Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, Ga.
