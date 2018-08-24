Bridges: The return of Friday night lights

High school football is back for another season and this truly American tradition only seems to get better each year.
After working for months in the offseason, players finally were able to take the field in a game that counted. Locally, all three of our Barrow County-based teams were in action.
I drew the assignment of covering the Bethlehem Christian Academy opener against rival Loganville Christian Academy. While practically the entire season is still in front of us, it may be tough for the Knights to be involved in a more hard-fought, exciting contest.
It has been quite a story watching BCA football grow from infancy to a state playoff program.
Head coach Lance Fendley seems to advance the program more with each season.
Arriving at the BCA campus more than two hours before kickoff, there was already plenty of activity. Students were gathered in the parking lot dressed in school colors and simply enjoying this stage of their lives.
It takes a great deal of parental involvement at schools like BCA and that was evident all around the stadium and campus.
The football complex itself has been a huge addition to the school. Initially “home” football games for the Knights were played out of county in an aging and decaying stadium. That is certainly in the past as what BCA has now shows its commitment to its student-athletes.
Once the game began, it was fun watching new BCA quarterback Jacob Adams, who has the look and ability of a collegiate player.
Running back Tanner Schwebel appears to be primed for another standout season. The offensive line, led by returning starter Lawson Maxwell, played well for the first game.
Sophomore Chandler Maxwell may very well be the top player in the GISA before his career is over. It’s not surprising considering the football history of his family.
Andrew Klein had an impressive debut making numerous defensive plays and the victory-clinching interception in the game’s final minute.
And one had to be impressed with Maggie Mauck, the team’s first female player. She admittedly battled her nerves to have a solid game kicking. Mauck made three point-after attempts and was also a weapon with kickoffs.
Mauck credited her teammates and classmates for supporting her in the endeavor of playing for the Knights, something she has yearned to do for a while.
Winning your season opener is always great. It lets you know all the work put in during the offseason was worth it. It’s not easy to stay committed to the weight room and to conditioning months before kickoff. However, it’s a must in high school football today.
The win was also against a natural rival as the two schools are very close in proximity. The game was certainly more competitive than last season but sometimes a hard fought, down-to-the-wire win means more.
The Knights will be at home again this Friday against Briarwood Academy so parents, supporters and studenst get to experience it all again.
As I walked off the field around 11:15 last Friday night following postgame interviews, I reflected on my three decades on the high school beat. Obviously none of these players were born when I first began this venture.
Despite it being a new time and a new world from my first season as a would-be reporter, the return of Friday night lights for another season is always something special.
Someone at the game last Friday told me I should write a book about all those years on the sidelines reflecting on the athletes, coaches and games I have known.
“Not a bad idea,” I thought as I departed the BCA campus.
—
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former sports editor of the Barrow News-Journal who has covered high school football since 1988. He welcomes feedback about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
Bridges: The return of Friday night lights
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry