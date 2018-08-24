Newell Chatham (08-23-18)

JEFFERSON - Newell Jones Chatham, 85, entered into rest Thursday, August 23, 2018.
Mr. Chatham was born in Carnesville, Ga., the son of the late Robert Chatham and Norma Bryant Chathem. Mr. Chatham was retired from the Jackson County School System and was of the Baptist denomination, attending the Flea Market Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Faye Roberts Chatham.
Survivors include two sons, David Chatham, Jefferson, and Roger Chatham, Snellville; sister, Shelby Moore, Carnesville; two grandchildren, Kathy Hadfield and Heidi Chatham; three great-grandchildren, Jordan Solis, Reed Hadfield, and Riley Hadfield; and one great-great-grandchild, Emily Solis.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 25, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Hardy officiating with burial to follow in Jackson Memorial Park in Commerce. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to the services.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
