Football: Knights pummel Briarwood 42-20, move to 2-0

Bethlehem Christian Academy head football coach Lance Fendley wasn’t about to take anything away from his team after the Knights’ 42-20 home victory Friday over Briarwood Academy.
But Fendley still saw plenty of room for improvement and wasn’t thrilled with the fourth quarter, which saw the Buccaneers put up 14 points on the Knights’ second-string defensive unit.
“I wasn’t proud of the way we finished,” Fendley said after the win. “We’ve got to be a little more disciplined on defense, we’ve got to learn how to finish plays offensively and we’ve got to get better on special teams because our kickoff coverage was not very good tonight.
“But overall, a win’s a win. There’s no such thing as a bad win and there’s no such thing as an easy win. You’ve got to prepare and go to work every single day, and I think we did that this week and I was proud of the guys.”
While Briarwood (0-1) had gotten the better of the Knights (2-0) in scrimmages the last couple of years, Friday’s non-region contest was never really in doubt going the other way. The BCA offense was efficient and explosive, rolling up 336 yards and averaging more than 11 yards a play.
After forcing a three-and-out to start the game, the Knights went right to work on offense and needed just three plays to go 58 yards for their first touchdown. Senior running back Tanner Schwebel ripped off a 52-yard run down to the Briarwood 5 but was injured on the play and had to briefly come out of the game. Senior quarterback Jacob Adams picked up the slack, though, keeping the ball on a fake on the next play and strolling into the end zone to put the Knights up 7-0 following Maggie Mauck’s extra point.
The Knights got another quick stop and needed just six plays to go 49 yards for their next score. Adams hit Avery Stevens for a 22-yard gain and sophomore fullback Chandler Maxwell went around the left end uninhibited three plays later for a 20-yard run to extend the lead.
The Knights came up with a defensive score the next series as junior Eliel St. Louis scooped up a fumble and returned it 26 yards to the house to make it 21-0 late in the first quarter. St. Louis was on the offensive end of a touchdown on the Knights’ next possession, hauling in a 46-yard pass from Adams which followed a 42-yard reception by Makyal Cooper.
“I was very proud of Eliel,” Fendley said of St. Louis. “He’s been working very hard and deserved a big night, and I was happy to see it happen for him.”
BCA snuffed out a scoring threat by Briarwood late in the first half when Andrew Klein intercepted a pass at his 10. The Knights picked up where they left off in the third quarter as Schwebel ripped off a bruising 33-yard touchdown run, punishing a handful of Buccaneer defenders on his way to the end zone. Schwebel finished the night with 173 yards unofficially on just 12 carries and the touchdown, moving over 300 yards rushing through the first two games.
Adams also eclipsed the century mark in passing yards for the second straight game, going 5-of-10 for 139 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His second one — a 23-yarder to Maxwell — capped the scoring for the Knights, putting them up 42-6 late in the third.
“Jacob is getting more and more comfortable, indeed,” Fendley said. “Last year we were so run-dominant, and now that we’ve proven we can do a little bit of both, that makes us more diversified and balanced on offense and harder to predict. It’s definitely nice to have that luxury of being able to throw the football.”
Briarwood got its first score of the night midway through the third on a 42-yard scamper by freshman quarterback Dax Reese. Reese was a bit of a thorn in the Knights’ side, running for 211 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown while throwing for 79 yards and another score through the air. He was able to execute the midline option for several big runs on the edges, an area Fendley has concerns about for his team through the first two games.
“I feel like we’re still not very good at the point of attack,” he said. “We’re just not playing very well when it comes to stopping things on the edge so that’ll be a point of emphasis next week when we go back to work.”
Fendley said that includes the second unit, which gave up a sizeable chunk of yardage to the Buccaneers.
“We’ve got to do a better job of developing those guys,” he said. “I didn’t think we did a very good job preparing them this week and we’ve got to work and get better there so it’s not just a massive drop-off when they come in. You never know down the road when we might need a couple of those guys to step in.”
The Knights have one more game to play before they start playing games that will count toward playoff standings. They’ll travel to Stockbridge next Friday to take on Community Christian, a team that beat them 45-36 last season in Bethlehem and 47-14 the year before in Stockbridge.
“They’ve really put it on us the last two years and they’re going to be someone we’ve really got to work to be prepared for,” Fendley said. “We’ve got a lot of things to get cleaned up next week.”
—
BW 0 0 6 14 — 20
BCA 21 7 14 0 — 42
BCA—Jacob Adams 5 run (Maggie Mauck kick)
BCA—Chandler Maxwell 20 run (Mauck kick)
BCA—Eliel St. Louis 26 fumble return (Mauck kick)
BCA—Adams 46 pass to St. Louis (Mauck kick)
BCA—Tanner Schwebel 33 run (Mauck kick)
BW—Dax Reese 42 run (Pass failed)
BCA—Adams 23 pass to Maxwell (Mauck kick)
BW—Dawson Jones 4 run (Pass failed)
BW—Reese 34 pass to Evan Moore (Jones run)
