For the Commerce Tiger football team, most of the highlights and stats will, in most cases, highlight the team’s triple-option attack. But on Friday night at Athens Christian, it was the Tigers’ defense that stole the show.
The Tigers, behind a stellar defensive showing, downed the Eagles 38-0. It is the second-straight shutout for the Tigers in the series.
The Tigers’ defense accounted for four turnovers: three fumble recoveries and a Caleb Mason interception. The defense gave up only four first downs and held Athens Christian to 77 total yards.
“I thought defensively we played pretty good,” head coach Michael Brown said. “They were running to the ball well and I was proud of the way they played over there.
“Anytime you can hold a team like Athens Christian to no points, you’ve really done something.”
Brown credited his assistant coaches with getting in preparing his group for the task ahead. Friday night’s win for the Tigers (2-0, 1-0 Region 8-A) was also the team’s first region game of the season.
“I always say this region is tough,” Brown said. “If you can get a win on a Friday night against a Region 8-A opponent, then you need to go home and thank the good lord, because it is just a tough region.
“Coach (Chris) Williams and his staff are quality men and quality coaches and they do a tremendous job with their program down here.”
Offensively, the Tigers didn’t get off to the best of starts with two fumbles on the opening two drives. One resulted in a fumble. The other resulted in the game’s first touchdown.
Nate Ray accounted for four total touchdowns: three rushing and one passing. He rushed for 96 yards on 10 carries and passed for 24 yards. Sam Roach rushed 11 times for 87 yards and one score. Mason added 54 yards on four carries.
“It looked like it was a mixed bag,” Brown described. “There was a lot of sloppy play…I know, I’ve been able to watch a lot of it on the sideline here.
“We made some plays and found a couple of things that were working and stuck with it. We didn’t try to get cute or fancy. The kids executed that. But there was a lot of mistakes, a lot of missed assignments with our blocking up front.”
The team has a lot of work to do, Brown added, to get better, and he hoped Friday night was a “step in the right direction.”
After fumbling on the game’s opening possession, the Tigers’ offense found rhythm on the second drive, going 99 yards in 14 plays. The drive ended when a fumble off the snap was recovered by Ray in the end zone. The Tigers led 7-0 with 2:38 left in the first quarter.
After the defense gathered its first turnover, the offense went back to work, this time needing only two plays to cover 37 yards. Ray bolted to the end zone on a 26-yard run and the lead was 14-0.
The Tigers’ next score came in large part to Athens Christian’s second fumble to set the Tigers up at the Athens Christian 27-yard line. Three straight Roach runs resulted in a 21-0 lead for the Tigers.
The Tigers’ fourth touchdown of the first half came via a 35-yard run from Ray. The next drive ended with a punt, but another Athens Christian muffed return turned into gold for the Tigers as Tucker Flint recovered the loose ball at the Athens Christian 5-yard line. Three plays later, Flint was on the receiving end of a 7-yard touchdown pass from Ray to push the lead to 35-0. The lead remained the same at halftime.
Eryck Diaz accounted for the only score of the second half. Diaz booted through a 32-yard field goal with 4:55 left in the third quarter.
The Tigers will host Hart County next Friday.
COMMERCE 38, ATHENS CHRISTIAN 0: Tigers' defense accounts for 4 turnovers in region opener
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry