Football: Bulldogg defense dominates in 14-7 win over Cedar Shoals

ATHENS — It was a defensive chess match, and in the end, Winder-Barrow was king.
The Bulldoggs bounced back from a season-opening loss to Clarke Central last week with a 14-7 road win against Cedar Shoals in Athens Friday.
Winder-Barrow head coach Ed Dudley said his offense is still a work in progress, but he was pleased with his squad’s boa-constrictor-like defense, which didn’t allow a Jaguar first down until after halftime.
“Our defense leads the charge at Winder right now,” said Dudley. “We’re very excited to have them around. Late in the game, we had a chance to go for it or punt them deep and I just felt like we punt them deep and win with defense. And it turned out just fine.”
Clemson-bound defensive end Logan Cash had several tackles for loss Friday. He and his teammates continually pressured the Jaguar quarterback.
“A motor — that’s what we like to have, a high motor, never take a play off, just play every play like it’s your last,” said Cash.
He added that bouncing back from last week’s season-opening loss to Clarke Central feels good.
“It’s not good to start your senior year out with a loss; so coming back with a win was definitely great,” said Cash.
Winder-Barrow (1-1) also struggled offensively early, failing to get a first down until 3:12 to go in the first quarter, when Carson Jackson caught a short Jhaydon Sullivan pass over the middle and dragged defenders for a 31-yard gain into Jaguar territory.
Winder-Barrow drove to the Cedar Shoals 10, but the drive stalled and a field-goal attempt was blocked.
The Bulldoggs finally put the game’s first points on the board when Sullivan hit Brett Landis for a three-yard score with just 22 seconds remaining before intermission. That capped off a 73-yard drive, highlighted by a 43-yard strike from Sullivan to Zach Butler.
“They were pressing most of the game,” said Landis about his first touchdown of the night. “And we could get off them fast. So I just stemmed outside every play and they turned their heads and then went inside and I was wide-open.”
Landis also scored Winder-Barrow’s second touchdown of the night, an 11-yard strike from Sullivan with 3:10 to go in the third that put the Bulldoggs up 14-0. That score followed a recovery of a Cedar fumble by Deondre Millwood on the Jaguar 17.
Winder-Barrow’s defense suffocated Cedar Shoals most of the night, but the Jaguars started to use Winder’s aggressive pass rush against them, completing several second-half screens for big gains.
Cedar Shoals, which struggled with personal-foul calls and other yellow flags, put its lone points on the board with an 11-yard touchdown pass with 9:01 to go in the game, capping off a 55-yard drive.
Late in the fourth quarter, Dudley called on his quarterback to grind out yardage and eat minutes off the clock. Sullivan didn’t disappoint, powering his way for big gains and first downs.
“We felt like he could win the game for us and end the deal,” said the coach. “So we were going to put the ball in his hands.”
Winder-Barrow appeared poised to put the game out of reach as it moved the ball into Jaguar territory, but a Bulldogg fumble at the Cedar 20 with 4:08 to go resuscitated the Jaguars’ hopes.
Cedar made one final stab, starting its last possession at its own 14 with 2:09 to go. The Jaguars drove to the Winder 37 with 33 seconds to go, but Andrew Garbutt recovered a Cedar Shoals fumble with 16 seconds remaining to preserve the win.
Dudley said he liked what he saw with his squad.
“We’re a defensive-oriented team,” said the coach. “We’re a little bit green on offense, but I felt like we grew up tonight and moved the ball against a tough team.”
Now the Bulldoggs will have a bye week as they prepare for a Sept. 7 road matchup with Flowery Branch.
“We had two back-to-back really hard-fought games,” said Dudley. “It’s great to go into the bye week with a win. We’ll get (junior wide receiver) Tyreek Perkins back. We’ll be just fine.”
Football: Bulldogg defense dominates in 14-7 win over Cedar Shoals
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry