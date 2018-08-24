Football: Wildcats rally but come up short at North Oconee, 17-13

BOGART — The opponent didn’t necessarily get any easier for the Apalachee High School football team in week two of the 2018 season, but this time the Wildcats were in a battle throughout the contest.
On the road against North Oconee High School, coach Tony Lotti’s Wildcats showed improvement in several areas from the previous week’s season opener but North Oconee held on for a 17-13 win at Titan Field.
Trailing by four points late in the fourth quarter, AHS (0-2) moved inside the North Oconee 10-yard line with a possible chance at regaining the lead but could not convert on a fourth-and-one.
The Titans managed to pick up a first down, although it was by the thinnest of margins. The officials initially signaled first down, but after some discussion with Lotti a measurement was made indicating a first down by less than half a yard. North Oconee (2-0) then ran out the remaining time for the home victory.
“We just ran out of time,” Lotti said after the hard-fought contest. “What will be important for our players is to not let doubt creep in. We are so close to breaking through and turning it around.”
Trailing 17-7 at halftime, the Wildcats stopped North Oconee’s scoring threat on the opening series of the second half following a fumble recovery by Cody Tobiasz.
Taking over at their own 48-yard line, AHS was called for a procedure penalty but still managed a first down on a pass to Hayden Goss from AJ Forbing. The Wildcats later faced a fourth-and-four at the North Oconee 29-yard line but converted another first down on a scramble by Forbing to just inside the 25.
The Wildcats eventually found the end zone for their second score of the night on a pass hookup from Forbing to Cameron Hoffman from 12 yard outs. AHS had moved to the 1-yard line earlier on the drive but was backed up on a holding call.
A procedure call on the point-after attempt proved costly as the retry sailed wide right to leave the score at 17-13 with 3:18 left in the third quarter.
After the Apalachee defense forced another punt, the Wildcats were able to flip the field backing up North Oconee to its 7-yard line with 8:41 left following a punt of their own. The Titans went three-and-out and the Wildcats took possession again at the North Oconee 45 less than a minute later.
One of several bright spots in Friday’s game was the play of the AHS offensive line. Joseph Hill, Corbin Lang, Caleb Morley, Chase Hunter, Nate Hodnett and Tyrik Sims helped clear the way for Forbing and the offense.
Defensively, Hodnett and Josh Agbenou both recorded first half sacks.
AHS took the game’s opening possession and marched 80 yards in four minutes. The Wildcats needed 10 plays to reach the end zone on a four-yard run by Hoffman. That play capped a balanced drive with runs by Forbing, AJ Millbrooks, Hoffman, Johnathan Ocampo and Tauheed Ferguson.
North Oconee answered on its first possession of the game with a six-play, 42-yard drive capped by a two-yard plunge on fourth and less than a yard by Adam Weynard. Titan quarterback Kaleb Sherrer made two key passes on the drive including one to Kyle Sherrer for 46 yards. Garrett Paxson also had a catch inside AHS territory.
After the Wildcats were stopped on downs inside its own territory, North Oconee began its second possession at the AHS 37 and quickly found the end zone once again, this time on a 5-yard pass from Kaleb Sherrer to Woody Barks for its first lead at 14-7.
The Wildcat defense forced North Oconee to punt on the third possession of the first half for the Titans thanks to a holding penalty as well as a sack by Hodnett.
The first points of the second quarter did not occur until five seconds remaining before halftime on a 39-yard field goal by North Oconee’s Thomas Dowis. The field goal capped a six-play drive which began at the Apalachee 45-yard line after the Wildcats had to punt from their own end zone.
The matchup was the first game played on North Oconee’s revamped field which now includes field turf.
“We win as a team and we lose as a team,” Lotti said. “We all can continue to improve. That goes for coaches and players. I was very proud of our effort though. It was a tough one to lose after being so close.”
AHS will host Madison County High School next Friday.
“We need to go back and have a good week of practice,” Lotti said. “We need to clean up the penalties and miscue. We have to remember we haven’t started our region schedule yet. These gamse have to be used to prepare for region. Those are the ones that count.”
—
A 7 0 6 0 — 13
N 14 3 0 0 — 17
A—Cameron Hoffman 4 run (Andrew Howe kick)
N—Adam Weynard 2 run (Thomas Dowis kick)
N—Kaleb Sherrer 5 pass to Woody Barks (Dowis kick)
N—Dowis 39 field goal
A—AJ Forbing 12 pass to Hoffman (kick failed)
Football: Wildcats rally but come up short at North Oconee, 17-13
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry