Brandon Worley was not a coach reaching for the panic button after Week 2.
After delivering a shutout in Week 1, his Jackson County Panthers found themselves on the other end of the scoreboard Friday night, falling 35-0 at home to North Hall. The fourth-year coach preached patience.
“Tonight, we had six sophomores on offense,” Worley said. “They hung in there, and that’s where we’re going to get some of those bumps. But I think, two more weeks, we’ll be just fine offensively. And that will take some heat off (the defense). We put our defense in some bad situations tonight … We’ve got a good football team. I’m proud of every one of these boys. We’re going to continue to get better every week.”
Jackson County (1-1) trailed 14-0 after three quarters before North Hall posted 21 fourth-quarter points to pull away from the Panthers.
North Hall’s Drew Faulkner ran for 130 yards and two first-half touchdowns — including a 52-yarder on the fourth play of the game — while teammate Daniel Jackson romped for 141 yards with touchdown runs of 73 and 38 yards. Both Jackson’s long scoring runs came in the last 6:36 of the game, helping North Hall distance itself from the Panthers. Trojan quarterback David Seavey also found the end zone, scoring on a 19-yard run early in the fourth quarter.
Jackson County, playing North Hall for the first time since 1999, was limited to 74 yards rushing. The Panthers went 3-of-9 through the air for 46 yards and two interceptions.
Jackson County’s best chance to score came in the first quarter, trailing 7-0. Thanks in part to a 15-yard infraction from North Hall, the Panthers drove to Trojan 15-yard line. But the march ended when a Tyler Wester pass intended for Jordan Adamson ended up in the hands of Seavey, who also plays defensive back for North Hall.
“They finished their drives; we didn’t,” Worley said. “Had we finished early on with the one drive where we threw the pick, it’s a different story probably going into halftime.”
Trailing 14-0 in the second half, Jackson County put together an 11-play drive that ended at the Trojan 30 when Ayden Griswold was caught behind the line of scrimmage on a fourth-and-one attempt on the final play of the third quarter.
North Hall’s Wing-T attack racked up 344 yards rushing, while the Trojan defense handed the Panthers their first regular season shutout since losing to West Hall 42-0 in 2016.
“We knew this one on the schedule would be a tough one with what they had returning,” Worley said of the Trojans. “There’s no doubt that, overall, offensively and defensively, we’ll be better because of it. We start off (the region schedule) with Hart, Morgan and Monroe, so we want to see some tough teams on the schedule going into that.”
Jackson County will travel to Lumpkin County (1-1) next Friday.
