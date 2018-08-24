Just two yards is all the Red Raiders needed as time expired Friday night. Two yards from a potential game tying point after, or game winning two-point conversion attempt.
But a group of Habersham Central defenders stopped Traveon Latimore at the two-yard line on the last play of the game to defeat Madison County 42-35.
Before that heartbreaking play was a back-and-forth bout between the two Raiders of Northeast Georgia. Madison County and Habersham Central went into halftime tied 21-21. And even when Habersham took a 42-28 lead in the fourth quarter, the Red Raiders cut the lead, forced them to punt, and drove 81 yards to attempt to score one last touchdown.
Quarterback Colby Smith led the Red Raider offense with 205 total yards, 125 of them on the ground. The other 80 came off five pass completions. He scored two touchdowns on the ground, including an 82-yard score, and he passed for one touchdown.
Traveon Latimore followed with 116 rushing yards and 14 receiving yards with two touchdowns. Trey Walker added 62 total yards, Martavian Cooper accounted for 61.
For the rest of the story, see the August 30 edition of the Madison County Journal
FOOTBALL: Red Raiders fall just yards short against Habersham Central
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry