Harriet Harris (08-25-18)

Harriet Florence Harris, 92, died Saturday, August 25, 2018, following a sudden illness.
She was a graduate of Winder High School in 1942 and then attended Georgia State College for Women. After college, she was employed by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. She later resided in Bethlehem and retired from Piedmont Regional Library.
Harriet was a devoted member of the Bethlehem First United Methodist Church. She loved singing in the choir, UMW, STARS activities, and serving as the church treasurer over the years.
Her gentle and loving heart truly made her one of kind and her smile and laugh were contagious to others. She made everyone around her always feel loved and cherished. She enjoyed reading, traveling, watching movies, gardening, sharing recipes, and above all, loved being with her family and pets. Her heart was the most full when she was with her daughters and grandchildren sharing stories and laughter.
Harriet was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Loy and Annie Hendrix; her husband of 63 years, Claude J. Harris.
Survivors include two daughters, Marianne "Petey" (Frankie) Green, Monroe, and Kathy Harris Anderson, Lawrenceville; five grandchildren, Zack and Matthew Green, Katie, Krista, and Korey Anderson; two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Monday, August 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Winder, Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 28, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Frank Bernat officiating. The interment will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem First United Methodist Church.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
