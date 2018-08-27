DANIELSVILLE - Bobbie Jean Phillips Hattaway, 83, passed away on Friday August 24, 2018, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens, Ga.
Mrs. Hattaway was born in Royston, Ga. on April 10, 1935, daughter of the late Wiley Phillips and Lilly Phillips. She was a homemaker and attended The Little Country Church in Commerce. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. (Junior) Hattaway, Jr.; and great-granddaughter, Taylor Langford.
Survivors include sons, Jimmy (Flo) Hattaway, Danielsville, and Jerry (Margie) Hattaway, Canon, Ga.; daughters, Betty Coile, Danielsville, Judy Culpepper, Commerce, and Carol (Mike) Hardy, Danielsville; grandchildren, Scott (Amy) Coile, Jessica (Chad) Hart, Jason Hattaway, Eric (P.J.) Hattaway, Kim (Kevin) Little, Jeff Culpepper, Christy (Jason) Goldman and Matt (Audrey) Hardy; brother, C.J. Phillips, Danielsville; sister, Geneva Gordy, Danielsville; and eleven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, August 27, at 2 p.m. with the Revs. Swayne Cochran and Matthew Calvert officiating. Interment will follow in the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Danielsville. The family is at the home of Carol and Mike Hardy, 755 Stoyle Hattaway Road, Danielsville, GA.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Bobbie Jean Hattaway (08-24-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry