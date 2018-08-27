Everett Carey (08-24-18)

DANIELSVILLE - Everett G. Carey, 80, passed away Friday, August 24, 2018.
Everett was the son of Buford G. Carey and Annie Lou Carey. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Mary Rice Carey; his son, Neal Carey; and brother Norman Carey.
Survivors include Nelson Carey (Caroline), Nolan Carey (Angela), and Nathan Carey; brothers, Dwight Carey (Faye), and Ronald Carey (Cheryl); grandchildren, Clint Carey (Whitney), Conrad Carey (Brenda), Kellie Brezeale (Jeremy), Trenton Carey, Cole Carey, and Bronson Carey; great-grandchildren, Chloe Ballenger, Tucker Everett Carey, and Ryker Nelson Carey; nephews, Tim Carey (Katherine), Bruce Carey (Beth), Curtis Carey (Renee), Scott Carey (Patricia); and niece, Pam Carey Springer, (William).
Funeral services are Monday August 27, at 11 a.m. at Lord & Stephens, Danielsville Chapel, with the Rev. Tom Dial officiating. The interment will be in Ila Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Clint Carey, Conrad Carey, Cole Carey, Bronson Carey, Bruce Carey, Curtis Carey and Scott Carey and honorary pallbearers RA Pallbearers.
Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
