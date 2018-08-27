Mike Hardy (08-26-18)

BETHLEHEM - Mike Hardy, 59, passed away Sunday, August, 26, 2018, at his residence.
Mike was born December 9, 1958, in Winder, the son of the late Junior and Hazel Gaddis Hardy. He was preceded in death by a brother, Steve Hardy. He was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church and was employed by Ronnie Ward Tire Company in Monroe, Ga.
Survivors include his wife, Kay Palmer Hardy; son, Michael Cory Hardy, both of Bethlehem; step-daughter, Misty (Tim Sexton) Palmer, Hoschton; grandchildren, Jasper Douglas Palmer and Colt Raylan Sexton; siblings, Larry (Cindy) Hardy, Winder, Eddie (Elaine) Hardy, Social Circle, Regina (Rickey) Holcombe, Winder, Susan (Keith) Bagwell, Hoschton, Mark (Melissa) Hardy, Clarkesville, Ga., and Lisa (Steven) Sturgeon, Winder; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 28, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 29, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church with the Rev. Sammy Everett officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
