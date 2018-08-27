Brenda Gooch (08-26-18)

JEFFERSON - Brenda Lou Gooch, 75, entered into rest Sunday, August 26, 2018.
Ms. Gooch was born in Jefferson, the daughter of the late Otis and Emilee Wills Gooch. She was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church. She was a graduate of North Georgia College, Grady Hospital School of Medical Technology, Georgia Baptist School of Nursing and obtained a Master Nurses Degree from Brenau University. Ms. Gooch was a retired nurse practitioner. Ms. Gooch was preceded in death by two brothers, James Douglas Gooch and John Allen Gooch.
Survivors include a son, Norman Gilbert and his wife Becky, Memphis, Tenn.; daughter, Rhoda Brimberry and her husband Matt, Austin, Texas; sister, Linda Gooch, Jefferson; brother, Tom Gooch and his wife Paula, San Marcos, Calif.; sister, Janice Snelling and her husband Mac, Jefferson; and four grandchildren, Max and Mo Gilbert, and Daniel and Evelyn Brimberry.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
