Brenda Gooch (08-26-18)

JEFFERSON - Brenda Lou Gooch, 75, entered into rest Sunday, August 26, 2018.

Ms. Gooch was born in Jefferson, the daughter of the late Otis and Emilee Wills Gooch. She was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church. She was a graduate of North Georgia College, Grady Hospital School of Medical Technology, Georgia Baptist School of Nursing and obtained a Master Nurses Degree from Brenau University. Ms. Gooch was a retired nurse practitioner. Ms. Gooch was preceded in death by two brothers, James Douglas Gooch and John Allen Gooch.

Survivors include a son, Norman Gilbert and his wife Becky, Memphis, Tenn.; daughter, Rhoda Brimberry and her husband Matt, Austin, Texas; sister, Linda Gooch, Jefferson; brother, Tom Gooch and his wife Paula, San Marcos, Calif.; sister, Janice Snelling and her husband Mac, Jefferson; and four grandchildren, Max and Mo Gilbert, and Daniel and Evelyn Brimberry.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.

