Patricia Gallman (08-24-18)

JEFFERSON - Patricia Murphy Gallman, 70, entered into rest Friday, August 24, 2018, at her residence.
Mrs. Gallman was born June 11, 1948 in Bluefield, W. Va., the daughter of the late Francis Edward and Madeline Gallman. She was preceded in death by sons, Greg and Roger Ward; and a sister, Kathryn Smith.
Survivors include her husband, Mike Gallman; daughter, Denise Smith and husband Randy, Watkinsville, Ga.; son, Josh Gallman and wife Meredith, Jefferson; 13 grandchildren, Brandon, Ashley, Francis, Bonnie, Tiffani, Chelsea, Rebecca, Brooke, Kathryn, Sara, Morgan, Abigail, and Kylie; and 15 great and great-great-grandchildren.
A family gathering will be held at a later date.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
