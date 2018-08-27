FOOTBALL: Raiders hope first win of 2018 is at Apalachee

This week, Madison County battles with another winless team looking for win number one in 2018; the Apalachee Wildcats from Region 8-AAAAAA.
Apalachee is in their first season with head coach Tony Lotti, who previously coached West Hall to five-straight playoff appearances. If anyone can turn the Wildcats around, it’s Lotti. But 2018 doesn’t look like their year. In two games, they’ve been outscored 52-20. Apalachee started the season with a 35-7 loss to Monroe Area. Last week, they barely lost to North Oconee 17-13 after failing on fourth and short inside the red zone.
Apalachee is still trying to find their strengths. Defensively, they did well to slow down a North Oconee offense that scored 58 on Putnam County in week one, but the week prior they allowed Monroe Area to rack up 35 points.
On offense, Apalachee is still looking for points of their own. They have maturity at quarterback with returning starter junior A.J. Forbing, but sophomore Todd Jones is right on his heels. Both are athletic quarterbacks who are difficult to defend. Behind the two signal-callers is a committee of running backs who combine to form a decent running game.
For the rest of the preview, see the August 30 edition of the Madison County Journal
