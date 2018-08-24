WINDER - Walter Edward "Ed" Grier, 79, died Thursday, August 23, 2018, at St. Mary's Hospital in Athens, following a brief illness.
He was a native of Lyons, a 1957 graduate of Lyons High School, and attended Armstrong State College in Savannah. He served in the Air Force National Guard for 20 years, was a member of the Statham First Baptist Church, and has lived in Winder for the past ten years. As a young man, he moved to Decatur and began his career with Southern Bell, working as a commercial technician, and retired after many years. After leaving the phone company, he owned and operated several telecom companies in the Atlanta area and then in Vidalia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lowell Ansel Grier and Bernice Emma Parker Grier.
Survivors include his wife, Jean Blalock Grier, Winder; two children, Pamela Grier Peeples and husband Stanley, Tucker, and their sons, Noah and Jacob, and Jimmy Grier and wife Audrey, Walnut Grove and their children River and fiancé Morgan, Rachel and Stephanie; one sister, Emalyn Grier Hutcheson and husband Hugh, Waynesville, N.C.; three brothers, Elwyn Grier and wife Lynn of Titusville, Fla., Billy Grier and wife Sharon, Dahlonega, Ga., and Joel Grier and wife Marion, Vidalia; and numerous special nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, August 25, at 10:30 a.m. in the First Baptist Church of Statham with Pastor Jack Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Vidalia at 4 p.m. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday, August 24, from 7 to 9 p.m.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Statham First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 780, Statham GA 30666.
Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home of Vidalia is in charge of arrangements.
'Ed' Grier (08-23-18)
