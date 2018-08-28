'Frank' Pirkle JR. (08-25-18)

HOSCHTON - Joshua Franklin "Frank" Pirkle, Jr., 66, died Saturday, August 25, 2018, following an extended battle with heart disease.
A lifelong resident of Hoschton, Frank was a faithful follower of Christ and a member of Christ Place Church in Oakwood, Ga. He graduated from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) with an associate degree in Science and the University of Georgia with a Master of Science degree in Reproductive Science. He enjoyed a long career in the poultry industry having worked for Crystal Farms, J&S Farms, and Cal-Maine Foods. He was very knowledgeable about cattle farming, and often served as a judge for livestock. He had a passion for the outdoors and loved to go hunting. Before his illness progressed, he played on teams with The Atlanta Lawn Tennis Association (ALTA) for a number of years and had been an avid runner, competing in the annual Peachtree Road Race as well as other races. He was preceded in death by his father, Joshua Franklin Pirkle, Sr.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Ruth (Ruthie) Shuford Pirkle; mother, Nellie Stone Pirkle, Hoschton; brother, Steve Pirkle and wife Brenda, Arenzville, Ill.; nieces, Jesseca Pirkle and Morgan Pirkle, both of Arenzville, Ill.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 1, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Kevin Ross will be officiating. Interment to be held at the Pirkle Family Cemetery, 1215 Josh Pirkle Rd., Hoschton, GA. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 31, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Helping Hands Missions, 5043 Bristol Industrial Way, Buford, GA 30518, https.www.helpinghandsmissions.org, or to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association at www2.heart.org, 1-800-242-8721, or P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
