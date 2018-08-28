FAIR PLAY, SC - Gregory Dean Bohanan, 52, passed away.
Mr. Bohanan was born in Lawrenceville, Ga., the son of the late William Louis Bohanan and Alma Laverne Hodges Bohanan. Mr. Bohanan attended Dacula High School and later lived in the Campton area in Walton County. He then moved to Fair Play, S.C., where he lived and enjoyed life on Lake Hartwell and was a custom sign maker.
Survivors include his brothers, Bentley Bohanan and his wife Pam, Maysville, and David Bohanan and his wife Connie, Jefferson; nephews Joshua Bohanan, Suwanee, and Jared Bohanan, Jefferson.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, August 30, at 7 p.m. in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Mark Jones officiating. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m., prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the American Cancer Society, 105 Westpark Drive, Suite C, Athens, GA 30606.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Gregory Bohanan
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry