Gregory Bohanan

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Tuesday, August 28. 2018
Updated: 11 hours ago
FAIR PLAY, SC - Gregory Dean Bohanan, 52, passed away.

Mr. Bohanan was born in Lawrenceville, Ga., the son of the late William Louis Bohanan and Alma Laverne Hodges Bohanan. Mr. Bohanan attended Dacula High School and later lived in the Campton area in Walton County. He then moved to Fair Play, S.C., where he lived and enjoyed life on Lake Hartwell and was a custom sign maker.

Survivors include his brothers, Bentley Bohanan and his wife Pam, Maysville, and David Bohanan and his wife Connie, Jefferson; nephews Joshua Bohanan, Suwanee, and Jared Bohanan, Jefferson.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, August 30, at 7 p.m. in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Mark Jones officiating. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m., prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the American Cancer Society, 105 Westpark Drive, Suite C, Athens, GA 30606.

Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.