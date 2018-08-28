WINDER - Billy Murdock, 69, passed away Sunday, August 26, 2018.
Billy was a native of Duluth. He retired as an electrical, plumbing and grading contractor. Billy honorably served his country during the Vietnam War in the United States Army as a tank mechanic, where he earned the expert marksman award. He was a member of The Moose Lodge, The American Legion and The Winder Masonic Lodge #333. Mr. Murdock was preceded in death by his father, Talmadge Murdock; and a brother, Robert Murdock.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Murdock, Winder; two sons, Bill Murdock (T.J.), Statham, and Shawn Murdock (Jessica), Winder; three daughters, Kristy Murdock, Ft. Myers, Fla., Amanda Stinchcomb (Cody), Winder, and Amber Erwin (Jeremy), Winder; a step-son, Jeff Shackelford, Flowery Branch; his mother, Ruth Murdock, Duluth; a brother, Richard Murdock, Lawrenceville; and 16 grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, August 28, at Smith Funeral Home, Winder. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 29, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital at stjude.org.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Billy Murdock (08-26-18)
