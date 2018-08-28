DACULA - Theodore Findley, died Saturday, August 25, 2018, at the age of 72.
Mr. Findley was born in Essex, Mo. and was the fifteenth child of the late Emmett and Rebecca Mae Ramsey Findley.
Mr. Findley served as a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps and received a National Defense Service Medal and Vietnam Service Medal. He was a hard worker with a love for people. He was happiest when he was with his family and friends. He had the most generous heart and a great sense of humor.
Survivors include his caring wife, Judy Culver Findley; children, Scott Findley, Jennifer O'Brien, and Janet Goodner; four dearly loved granddaughters, Zoe, Katie, Maggie, and Abbie; and three sisters, Opalene Hartsfield, Helen Brown, and Margie Harbin.
Funeral services will be Thursday, August 30, at 2 p.m. at Smith Memory Chapel. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. on Thursday prior to the service.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements
Theodore Findley (08-25-18)
