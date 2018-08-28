SOFTBALL: Raiders are ruthless following losses in 2018

Fun fact about the 2018 Red Raider softball team: Every loss so far this season has been followed with a shutout victory. Monday night, Kinley Phillips, Lilly Crane and Claire Strickland combined for a one-hit shutout of Oglethorpe County. Plenty of run-support produced an 8-0 victory.
Madison County (9-3, 2-0) is undefeated in game's following a loss. Defeat seems to bring out a ruthless side to the Red Raiders. In those three bounce-back wins, they outscore opponents 20-0. The constant in those shutouts is Phillips who started all three games and pitched a total of 14 innings. She's only allowed five hits and has struckout 16 batters.
Clutch hitting is another constant. Madison County is 14-of-30 with runners in scoring position and eight of those 20 runs have come with two outs.
"I haven't kept up with it. A win's a win," said head coach Ken Morgan. "We preach to them to just win by one, everything else will take care of itself. That's good that we bounce back though. You never want to lose, but that's one of our qualities, we never carry what happened into the next game or the next at bat or the next pitch."
For the rest of the story, and reviews of recent softball games, see the August 29 edition of the Madison County Journal
