Madison County didn’t need more than two innings out of ace Kinley Phillips Monday night. After pitching her 21st consecutive scoreless inning, she yielded the circle to Lily Crane and Claire Strickland, who continued the one-hit-shutout through five innings.
The Red Raiders also got plenty of run support to runaway with an 8-0 victory over the Oglethorpe County Patriots.
Phillips retired all six batters she faced, the last four by strikeout. She only tossed 25 pitches and was two pitches past an immaculate second inning. By the end of the second inning, the Raiders had a 6-0 advantage from a pair of doubles by Emma Strickland and Ella Chancey, and a single by Kennedy Dixon.
Crane took over in the third inning and pitched a near flawless inning, retiring all three batters with just 11 pitches. She got into trouble in the fourth inning when she allowed a walk and a hit, with an error in between and just one out on the board. But she recovered to strikeout the next two batters to end the inning and preserve the shutout. Claire Strickland finished the game with a perfect fifth inning, complete with two strikeouts.
At the plate, Madison County added to their lead with a run off an error in the third inning, and a pop-fly with bases loaded in the fifth inning. That last run gave the Raiders eight, enough to end the game early. This was the sixth game Madison County won in five innings or less.
For the rest of the story, see the August 29 edition of the Madison County Journal
SOFTBALL: Phillips, Crane, Strickland combine for shutout win over Oglethorpe
