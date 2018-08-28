Hildred Benton (08-22-18)

Hildred Hardman Parker Benton, 91, died Wednesday, August 22, 2018.
Born in Colbert, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Zed and Mamie Smith Hardman. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Melvin Parker, who died in 1999; her second husband, James Benton, who died in 2014; her son, Edward Parker; three brothers; and one sister.
Mrs. Benton was a homemaker and devout Christian. She had attended Prince Avenue Baptist Church and was currently a member of Joy Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening and sewing and was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother that truly loved her family.
Survivors include her two children, Diane (Wayne) Kilgore, Hull, and Doug (Maria) Parker, Savannah; sister, Mary Ann Ramsay, Hull; six grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Saturday, August 25, at Lord & Stephens Danielsville Chapel. Pallbearers were Rick Power, Randy Power, Weldon Hardman, Mike Smith, Charles Smith and Frank Edwards. Interment was at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Camp Maranatha, P.O. Box 53, Ila, GA 30647.
Lord & Stephens Danielsville was in charge of arrangements.www.lordandstephens.com
