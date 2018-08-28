The seventh inning was an adventure for the Red Raider’s Tuesday night at North Oconee. Entering the final half-inning with a 6-1 lead, the Titans found some offense and cut the lead with some clutch hitting. Fortunately for Madison County, Matti Griffeth played a perfect inning behind the plate to secure all three outs and preserve the 6-4 victory.
Griffith laid out on a low throw to home for the first out of the inning and later dove to home plate to tag a runner for the final out of the game.
Prior to that seventh inning comeback, Emma Strickland pitched a dominant six innings. After a shaky third inning where the Titans scored one run off an error, Strickland retired the next nine batters. Her best inning was the fifth inning where she retired the side on just four pitches. But in the seventh innings, the Titans started making contact again and got three-straight hits on her.
For the rest of the story, see the August 29 edition of the Madison County Journal
SOFTBALL: Red Raiders survive seventh inning rally at North Oconee
