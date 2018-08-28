VOLLEYBALL: Raiders win regular season series with Stephens

Madison County picked up their second region victory of the season Tuesday night at North Oconee. The Red Raiders finished what they started last week and defeated Stephens County in two more sets to essentially doom the Indians to fifth place heading into the Region 8-AAAA Tournament. The win also helps the Raiders secure at least fourth place in the region.

“The Stephens County game was still a tough match because they play with heart and refuse to let the ball hit the floor,” said head coach Kyle Cooper. “We did a better job of holding onto leads, and not giving them big leads when they took them. We again struggled to serve the ball in, but we did much better on serve receive. I think it was a great win for us because we know that Stephens County refuses to give up points easily and can lull their opponent to sleep, but we learned that we can keep our focus and wait for the right time and placement to score.”

For the rest of the story, see the August 29 edition of the Madison County Journal
