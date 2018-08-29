46th annual Holiday Festival planned Aug. 31-Sept. 1

The 46th annual Homer Holiday Festival will be held Friday, Aug. 31, and Saturday, Sept. 1, in downtown Homer.
The event will include activities for children, entertainment, food, booths and a parade.
Booths will open and entertainment will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday.
The parade will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Agriculture commissioner Gary Black will be the grand marshal. There will also be booths and entertainment all day on Saturday.
The entertainment on Saturday night, at 8 p.m., will be Gina Gailey and her band, who perform “high-energy rocking country music.” She had a #1 hit single in the local country charts with “Is it You.”
The schedule of events includes the following:
FRIDAY, AUG. 31
•6 p.m. Pruitt Family
•8 p.m. Jordan Family
SATURDAY, SEPT. 1
•10 a.m. Parade
•11:15 a.m. Banks County Band and Majorettes
•12 p.m. Titus Moss & Heaven’s Rhythm
•1:15 p.m. Commerce School of Dance
•2:30 p.m. Ethan Phillips
•3:30 p.m. Cheer Chemistry
•4 p.m. Starr Phipps
•5 p.m. Spitfire Cloggers
•6 p.m. Southern Impact Band
•8 p.m. Gina Gailey
For more information, a parade entry, vendor spaces or sponsorship opportunities, call 706-677-3510.
The festival is sponsored by the Banks County Chamber CVB.
