Hwy. 124 community gets planners’ nod

Wednesday, August 29. 2018
Developers of a proposed age-restricted community in West Jackson cleared another hurdle last week.
The Jackson County Planning Commission unanimously approved three requests for Longleaf Communities, LLC, for a project it plans on 22.73 acres on Hwy. 124 across from Olde Wick Trail. Jackson County’s Board of Commissioners will hold a second hearing on the requests Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. in the Jackson County Courthouse.
See the full story in the Aug. 29 issue of The Braselton News.
