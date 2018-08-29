Developers of a proposed age-restricted community in West Jackson cleared another hurdle last week.
The Jackson County Planning Commission unanimously approved three requests for Longleaf Communities, LLC, for a project it plans on 22.73 acres on Hwy. 124 across from Olde Wick Trail. Jackson County’s Board of Commissioners will hold a second hearing on the requests Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. in the Jackson County Courthouse.
See the full story in the Aug. 29 issue of The Braselton News.
Hwy. 124 community gets planners’ nod
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry