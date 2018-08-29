GBI: ‘No new updates’ on murder of Braselton business owner

It’s been over a month since Eric Adams, a local business owner, was killed in his Braselton shop. As of last week, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said there are “no new updates to report on this case.”
On July 27, a witness called authorities after finding Adams injured in his shop, Adams Motorsports. He was reportedly found lying on the floor with a motorcycle on his chest.
The witness pulled the motorcycle off of Adams and noticed he was heavily bleeding and gasping for air.
EMS found Adams unresponsive on the floor and were loading him into the ambulance and administering CPR when Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.
Authorities later got a call from the witness, who found two holes in his shop wall (which neighbors Adams’ shop). A med unit later called deputies to tell them Adams had died and that it appeared he had a bullet wound to the chest.
Medical staff at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville noted a “suspicious injury consistent with a gunshot wound and contacted law enforcement.”
The JCSO initiated an investigation and the GBI was called to assist.
Adams’ death was ruled a homicide after his body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the JCSO anonymous tip line at 706-367-3784.
