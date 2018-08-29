Mayfield Dairy in Braselton is set to close later this week.
The longtime Braselton business announced weeks ago that Aug. 31 would be its last day open.
Both the visitors center and distribution facility are closing, with over 100 people to be laid off. The Georgia Department of Labor reports 108 people will be impacted.
“We expect to begin laying off all workers starting Sept. 16, 2018, and for the layoffs to continue through on or around Nov. 30, 2018,” according to a letter to the Town of Braselton from the Mayfield human resources office. “Separations are expected to occur throughout that period. We expect the separations to be permanent.”
According to the Daily Post Athenian, approximately 50 new employees are being hired at the Mayfield facility in Athens, Tenn., to accommodate increased production after the closing of Mayfield’s location in Braselton.
Mayfield’s distribution center was one of the first in the Town of Braselton, opening its milk production facility in 1997.
The facility was also one of Braselton’s top tourism sites, offering tours to travelers and residents alike. Mayfield’s Visitors Center also featured a gift shop and ice cream parlor.
In 2011, the town made a big push to keep the visitors center open after Mayfield announced its plans to close (it was later reopened in 2012).
Mayfield closes Friday
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry